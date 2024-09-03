Sri Lankan food festival in Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott in Madurai will host a Sri Lankan food festival from September 4 to 8 at the Madurai Kitchen.

The event will feature Chef Chaminda Silva from Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resort, Sri Lanka, bringing authentic flavours of the island nation to Madurai. Two lucky winners will be selected to receive complimentary tickets to Sri Lanka.

The event offers guests an opportunity to explore new flavours, experience Sri Lanka’s rich food culture, and enjoy a memorable dining experience with live cooking stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.