ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan food festival in Courtyard by Marriott

Published - September 03, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Courtyard by Marriott in Madurai will host a Sri Lankan food festival from September 4 to 8 at the Madurai Kitchen.

The event will feature Chef Chaminda Silva from Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resort, Sri Lanka, bringing authentic flavours of the island nation to Madurai. Two lucky winners will be selected to receive complimentary tickets to Sri Lanka.

The event offers guests an opportunity to explore new flavours, experience Sri Lanka’s rich food culture, and enjoy a memorable dining experience with live cooking stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US