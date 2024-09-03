GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Lankan food festival in Courtyard by Marriott

Published - September 03, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Courtyard by Marriott in Madurai will host a Sri Lankan food festival from September 4 to 8 at the Madurai Kitchen.

The event will feature Chef Chaminda Silva from Sheraton Kosgoda Turtle Beach Resort, Sri Lanka, bringing authentic flavours of the island nation to Madurai. Two lucky winners will be selected to receive complimentary tickets to Sri Lanka.

The event offers guests an opportunity to explore new flavours, experience Sri Lanka’s rich food culture, and enjoy a memorable dining experience with live cooking stations.

