Sri Lankan fishermen sent to Puzhal prison

Srikrishna L 2193 RAMANATHAPURAM
October 17, 2022 18:53 IST

Five Sri Lankan fishermen remanded in judicial custody till October 31 and sent to the Central Prison at Puzhal in Chennai on Monday.

The fishermen were brought before Chief Judicial Magistrate Kavitha, who directed that they be placed in judicial custody.

After the Coast Guard spotted a boat off the Kanniyakumari coast on Saturday, the fishermen were brought to the shore and investigation revealed that they were Sri Lankans.

While the five fishermen claimed that due to heavy wind they lost direction and pleaded ignorance, authorities registered a case of poaching and trespass. After seizing the boat, 270 kg of fish catch too were seized.

Thoothukudi Marine Police produced the accused and later took them to the prison, officials said.

