Sri Lankan boat with six fishermen detained by ICG

Indian Coast Guard Ship Vajra detained a Sri Lankan mechanised fishing boat which was inside Indian territorial waters off Kanniyakumari coast on Wednesday.

Sources in Coastal Marine Security Group said the Sri Lankan boat was spotted during a routine patrol by the ICG personnel off Kanniyakumari coast. After intercepting the boat, the ICG personnel detained the boat with six Sri Lankan fishermen.

“The detained boat with the Sri Lankan nationals is expected to reach Thoothukudi Port on Thursday evening, and the boat and the fishermen would be handed over to the Coastal Marine Security Group police,” the sources added.