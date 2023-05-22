ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lankan boat with five fishermen detained

May 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship detained a Sri Lankan fishing boat with five fishermen off Kanniyakumari coast on Monday.

According to officials, ICG ship Vajra was patrolling 60 nautical miles off Kanniyakumari coast, when it spotted a Sri Lankan fishing boat harvesting fish inside the Indian territorial waters. Along with the five Sri Lankan fishermen, ICG personnel detained the boat, which was expected to reach Thoothukudi on Tuesday (May 23).

 “Following mandatory questioning, the fishermen will be handed over to Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group police for further investigation and due legal process,” ICG sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Details about the detained Sri Lankan fishermen are yet to be revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US