Sri Lankan boat with five fishermen detained

May 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship detained a Sri Lankan fishing boat with five fishermen off Kanniyakumari coast on Monday.

According to officials, ICG ship Vajra was patrolling 60 nautical miles off Kanniyakumari coast, when it spotted a Sri Lankan fishing boat harvesting fish inside the Indian territorial waters. Along with the five Sri Lankan fishermen, ICG personnel detained the boat, which was expected to reach Thoothukudi on Tuesday (May 23).

 “Following mandatory questioning, the fishermen will be handed over to Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group police for further investigation and due legal process,” ICG sources said.

 Details about the detained Sri Lankan fishermen are yet to be revealed.

