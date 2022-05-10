Sri Lanka situation will soon happen in India, claims Thirumavalavan

Pluralistic India will soon witness what is now happening in Sri Lanka (general unrest and economic crisis) if the BJP-led Union government continues to push “nefarious anti-people policies” such as ‘one nation, one language, one religion, one law, one election’ policies, according to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had orchestrated merciless genocide of Tamils with the backing of various countries and thereby won the backing of the majority Sinhalese, was being targeted by his own people for the present economic meltdown. Mr. Rajapaksa, who once employed divisive politics in the name of religion, race and language, was on the run to save himself from the Sinhalese, Mr. Thirumavalavan told reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Tuesday.

“In India, the Narendra Modi-led government is also pursuing a similar policy to push the pluralistic country towards ‘one culture, one language, one religion, one party’ policies to ensure BJP’s everlasting administration. If so, what is happening in Sri Lanka will happen in India in the near future, which should be realised by the rulers and their supporters,” he said.

According to him, prices of fuel and essential commodities would continue to spiral as long as the Modi-led government was in power at the Centre. He claimed the Central government was only worried about the welfare of corporate firms and their profit while crushing the poor.

“If the nation is to be saved from this anarchic administration, democratic forces opposing this government, including the Left, should come under one umbrella. If an alliance without the Congress is formed, it will only help the BJP,” he said.

Criticising the Tamil Nadu government for demolishing the houses of the poor “in the guise of executing judicial order on removing encroachments”, he cautioned that it would irreparably damage the administration’s image. Custodial deaths in the DMK regime should also end.

Vociferously supporting the demand for the revival of old pension scheme as promised in DMK’s election manifesto, Mr. Thirmalavalavan said teachers and government employees had overwhelmingly voted for the DMK as they firmly believed that it would abolish the New Pension Scheme.

“Instead of citing financial constraints, Chief Minister M.K. Satlin should fulfil the poll promise by reviving the old pension scheme,” he said. At the same time, he believed that the State government provided “good governance” and felt the BJP could never be ‘number two force’ in Tamil Nadu.