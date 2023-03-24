Sri Lanka national held near Dhanushkodi third islet

March 24, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 39-year-old man, identified as Janahan, a native of Valvettithurai in Jaffna district of Sri Lanka, was apprehended by Indian Coast Guard personnel near the third islet in Dhanushkodi on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had left Sri Lanka in 2010 for the United Kingdom. He possessed a U.K. passport issued on May 25 this year with validity until December 31, 2024. He reportedly told police that after his attempts to go back to Sri Lanka failed, he took a flight to Chennai in the first week of March and from there reached Pamban on Thursday. In between, he had stayed in a hotel in Chennai and also in Tiruchi.

He had allegedly paid money to a few intermediaries, who had promised to ferry him to Sri Lanka in a boat. On Thursday night, he was taken in a vessel from Pamban and left the Dhanushkodi coast. The boatman had informed that he would be picked up by another boat from the island nation. While he was waiting, the ICG personnel apprehended him after they received information from some fishermen.

The Marine Police are interrogating Janahan and the police were on the lookout for the agents. A senior official said that Janahan had taken a flight from the U.K. to Chennai and ruled out that he had come to Dhanushkodi from Sri Lanka. Further investigation was on.