Sri Krishna Jayanthi celebrations held in Madurai

Special pujas marked the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, across the city on Monday.

Devotees offered prayers and participated in singing ‘bhajans’ and ‘keertans’ to Lord Krishna. Temples were decked up with flowers and arrangements made for the distribution of prasadam for the devotees.

Special celebrations were held in many households.

Children were dressed up as Lord Sri Krishna and Radha and participated in events organised at their respective schools.

