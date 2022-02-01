51 flying squads in Tirunelveli, 45 in Thoothukudi deployed

TIRUNELVELI

01 February 2022 18:46 IST

Collector V. Vishnu has formed 51 flying squads and deployed across the district to check election model code violation, if any, and movement of unaccounted cash and gifts which can be used to lure voters during the upcoming urban civic polls to be held on February 19.

Addressing the flying squad heads in a meeting held on Monday, he said polling to elect the ward councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation, Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kalakkad municipalities and 17 town panchayats in the district would be held on February 19.

Each of the four zones of Tirunelveli Corporation – Palayamkottai, Melapalayam, Tirunelveli and Thatchanallur – will have three flying squads and each flying squad has been deployed in Vickramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kalakkad municipalities and Nanguneri, Mukkoodal, Moolaikkaraipatti and Thisaiyanvilai town panchayats. The remaining flying squads will take care of other town panchayats.

Each flying squad will be led by officials in the rank of Assistant Director, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Commissioner or Tahsildar. The members of the squads will be a Sub-Inspector, a constable, a videographer and a driver.

“The teams should move around in their respective areas round-the-clock to check violations of any sort so as to ensure free and fair polls,” he said.

He urged the public to alert the Control Room in the Collectorate via 1800 425 8373, 74029 08464 or 0462 – 2500262 in case of any poll code violations in the three municipalities and the 17 town panchayats. The complaints or alerts received in the Control Room will be verified by the officials immediately through immediate field visits.

“Moreover, the visiting team, on ascertaining the veracity of the complaint, will inform the Returning Officer concerned and the Control Room about the action taken on the complaint or alert immediately,” he said.

Similarly, the Corporation has established a Control Room in its administrative office to receive complaints or alerts pertaining to the election-related issues in the wards under the corporation. The corporation’s Control Room can be contacted through 1800 425 4656, 94899 30261 or 0462 – 2329328.

“We assure the public that the identities of the individuals alerting the officials about poll code violations or cash-for-vote incidents will be guarded at any cost. It will always be a closely guarded secret,” Mr. Vishnu assured.

In Thoothukudi district, 45 flying squads have been deployed. In Thoothukudi Corporation areas, 12 flying squads have been deployed while each 3 teams will be moving around in Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur and Kaayalpattian municipalities. Another 24 teams will cover the 18 town panchayat areas.