Spurt in COVID-19 cases in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI/THENI

25 August 2020 19:55 IST

226 fresh cases reported in Theni; five deaths recorded in Virudhunagar

After a lull, Tirunelveli witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, recording 204 new cases, which took the district’s tally to 8,770.

After 152 people were discharged, Tirunelveli, which lost seven patients to the viral infection, has 1,293 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Kanniyakumari recorded 155 new cases, with which the district’s tally rose to 8,840. The district has 1,485 active cases after 104 people were discharged from hospitals. The district registered three more deaths, which pushed up the toll to 152.

Tenkasi’s tally moved up to 4,926 with the addition of 86 fresh cases. The district now has 914 active cases after 53 people were discharged. With two deaths recorded on Tuesday, the district has so far witnessed 96 deaths.

Thoothukudi added 60 fresh cases to have a tally of 10,801. As 22 people were discharged on Tuesday, the district has 668 active cases, and its toll stands at 105.

Theni reported 226 new cases, with which its total case count went up to 11,864. There were 216 discharges in the district.

Dindigul recorded 121 fresh cases, which pushed its tally to 5,990. A total of 126 people were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram added 69 new cases to mark a tally of 4,484. There were 58 discharges.

Sivaganga accounted for 43 fresh cases, which raised its tally to 3,826. There were 51 discharges.

Virudhunagar recorded five deaths, which took the district’s toll to 179. The deceased included a 71-year-old woman. They had died at different hospitals on August 22 and 23. The district reported 97 new cases to have a tally of 12,049.

After 117 people were discharged, the number of active cases stands at 412.

In Madurai, 80 people tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 13,590. All the new cases were indigenous. With 58 people being discharged on Tuesday, the district has 1,001 active cases. Two more persons died.