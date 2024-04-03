Spraying of water during Chithirai festival should be highly-regulated, says HC

April 03, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai district administration and police to ensure smooth conduct of Chithirai festival by ensuring proper arrangements were in place.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Nagarajan of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to restrain use of high pressure pump on Lord Kallazhagar and direct usage of only traditional hand pumps made of goat skin, without any electronic motors in the Chithirai festival during the entry of Kallazhagar into Vaigai river.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that people, particularly young girls and women, were subjected to harassment during the ritual. Mischievous youth deliberately target the women and spray water on them with force. The legislature has enacted statutes to protect women from all kinds of harassment. The police must ensure that such acts are never allowed.”

Such undesirable activities can be prevented if use of bellows with pressure pumps implanted in them are disallowed. Only those persons who have taken vows and whose names have been registered with the temple management should be allowed to spray water on the idol when the Lord enters the river and that too only in the traditional mode.

This should be a highly-regulated affair. It is the duty of the district administration and police to ensure that water is not sprayed on the Lord or the priests during the journey from Alagarkoil till His entry into the river. At the time of entry, only selected persons can be permitted to spray water in the traditional mode. There shall not be any spraying of water on the women, young and old, who are participating in the event, the court said.

Madurai Collector was directed to issue appropriate instructions to the authorities and the Commissioner of Police and the Superintendent of Police to ensure compliance not only during this festival season but also in future.

