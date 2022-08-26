SPP in Kachanatham murder case felicitated

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 26, 2022

Activists felicitating Kachanatham case Special Public Prosecutor P. Chinnaraja in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Activists from various human rights organisations and political parties on Friday felicitated Special Public Prosecutor P. Chinnaraja, who represented the State in the Kachanatham caste murder case, at an event held at Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer community hall.

Special Public Prosecutor Bhavani. B. Mohan, who represented the State in the Gokulraj murder case, advocates Henri Tiphagne and John Vincent and others spoke about the efforts put in by Mr. Chinnaraja to argue the case in an effective manner.

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Sivaganga imposed life sentence on 27 accused who were involved in the murder of three Scheduled Caste residents of Kachanatham.

On May 28, 2018, a group of persons belonging to a dominant community attacked the Scheduled Caste villagers with deadly weapons. The assailants were enraged that the members of the Scheduled Caste had failed to present them temple honours and were sitting cross-legged in their presence.

