Madurai

Spotted deer fatally knocked down

Carcass of the spotted dear at Abishekapatti near Tirunelveli on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

A 3-year-old female spotted deer was fatally knocked down by a speeding unidentified vehicle when the animal tried to cross the busy Tirunelveli – Tenkasi highway on Monday afternoon.

The spotted deer, which strayed out of the Gangaikondan Spotted Deer Sanctuary in search of food and water, had apparently reached the forest areas close to Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on Tirunelveli – Tenkasi highway. When the spotted deer tried to cross the highway near MSU around 2 p.m., it was fatally knocked down by a speeding vehicle.

After passers-by alerted the Forest Department officials, the carcass was removed from the spot and sent for a post-mortem.

