Sportsmen, fitness enthusiasts follow home regimen

With gyms, parks, swimming pools, coaching camps and sports centres closed in the city in the wake of COVID-19, sports persons and fitness enthusiasts have resorted to a home regimen.

Following an escalation in the number of positive cases, medical experts and government officials have urged the public to maintain personal distancing and avoid mass gathering. In this scernario, sports persons and fitness enthusiasts say a strict regimen can be followed at home.

Madurai-based J. Jeya Ratchagan, father of badminton champion, J. Jerlin Anika, says that earlier his daughter practised daily at the courts. Constant practice is necessary to improve skills. Even if there is gap of a few days, extra efforts must be put in to pick up one’s game.

However, in the wake of the spread of COVID 19, where even the Olympics has been postponed to next year, it is important to follow the directions given by medical experts as well as stay fit. Hence, his daughter does basic workout to remain fit, he adds.

According to kayaking enthusiast D. Bala Vignesh, one can follow a workout formula even during self-quarantine. In the present situation, it has now become a trend in social media to motivate fellow fitness enthusiasts in this direction.

Calisthenics, comprising a variety of exercises such as push-ups and squats, can be done indoors with minimal requirement for any equipment. One also needs to follow a balanced diet.

Walker’s Club president A.A.G. Rajkumar points to household activities such as cleaning and gardening to keep oneself fit.

Nutritionist D. Mouna adds that it is not necessary to go to a gym to be fit. Simple exercises at home is enough. One must also follow a balanced diet.