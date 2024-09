Sports meet held for women Rotarians, Anns

Rotary Club of Madurai Blossom on Saturday organised a sports meet ‘Athulya’ exclusively for women Rotarians and Anns across Rotary District 3000 (covering Madurai, Tiruchi, Karur, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Theni, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts).

According to a press release, ‘Athulya’ was envisioned to bring back good old memories from school and college days for women who have mostly lost touch with sports activities. It will be conducted every year for women Rotarians and Anns.

Rotarians AKS M. Muruganandam, Raja Govindasamy, Anandhajothi Rajkumar, J. Karthik and Blossom members; Devasena Murali Sathya Manikandan, Poongkodi Jose, Sasikala Saravanan, Sumathi Nayagam, Anitha Jibreel and others were present.

Over 20 events covering Track and Indoor events were organised as part of ‘Athulya’. Over 500 Rotarians and Anns participated in the events.