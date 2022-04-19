Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu flagging off the sports competitions for physically challenged at Anna Stadium in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

April 19, 2022 18:46 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu organised a sports meet for the physically challenged persons at Anna Stadium in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

Collector V. Vishnu inaugurated the district-level meet in which over 100 orthopaedically handicapped, totally and partially visually impaired, intellectually challenged and hearing impaired men and women participated in the events including 50 m race, 100 m race, 200 m race, and 400 m race, long jump, shot-put, badminton, table tennis, adopted volleyball, throw-ball and kabaddi.

The players, upon producing their national identity card for the physically challenged or the certificate given by the recognised medical officer or Rehabilitation Officer, were allowed to participate in the events.

“The winners of these district-level events will participate in the State-level meet to be held later,” he said.