Sports meet for physically challenged

Collector K.Senthil Raj flagging off an event for the physically challenged in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

THOOTHUKUDI

Over 350 physically and intellectually challenged children participated in the sports meet held here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the sports meet at Tharuvai Grounds, District Collector K. Senthil Raj promised that the district administration would extend all support and training to the winners of this meet as they would represent the district in the State-level meet to be held later.

After inspecting the ongoing renovation of the swimming pool in Tharuvai Grounds, Dr. Senthil Raj said there was no proposal to handover the swimming to any private agency for operation or maintenance.

He said the public, while coming out of their houses, should compulsorily wear mask and maintain physical distancing as COVID-19 cases were on the rise. Moreover, those who had to take the ‘booster dose’ should take the additional dose without fail in the medical college hospital, government hospitals or the primary health centres so as to get safeguarded from the new variants of COVID-19 also.

“Since we’ve increased the testing capacity to 4,000 a day, those who have COVID-19 symptoms should get screened in the testing centers,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.