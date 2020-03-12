12 March 2020 18:47 IST

Government employees attached to various departments showcased their skills in the games and also in track and field events as the sports meet for government employees was conducted at Anna Stadium in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

After District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish flagged off the day-long events, over 500 men and the women government employees displayed their skills in running, long jump, high jump, shot-put, relay, badminton, basketball, tennis, kabaddi, table tennis and volleyball. Winners of these events will represent the district in the State-level meet to be held later.

Since special permission was given to the participants of this event, the routine functioning of the government offices was not affected.

Advertising

Advertising