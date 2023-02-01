ADVERTISEMENT

Sports meet for CM’s cup begins in Ramanathapuram

February 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sports meet for Chief Minister’s Cup began at Seethakathi Sethupathi sports ground in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurated it. The competitions would be held for different sports and games such as badminton, table tennis, volley ball, football, kabbadi, hockey, basketball, swimming, tennis and cricket.

The competitions would be held till February 26. Stating that the sports meet is being held to encourage sports activities and players, the Collector asked the youths to participate in the sports that suited their talent and qualify themselves for State and national level.

District Sports Officer Dinesh Kumar, Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu were among those who took part in the inaugural function.

