HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sports meet for CM’s cup begins in Ramanathapuram

February 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sports meet for Chief Minister’s Cup began at Seethakathi Sethupathi sports ground in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurated it. The competitions would be held for different sports and games such as badminton, table tennis, volley ball, football, kabbadi, hockey, basketball, swimming, tennis and cricket.

The competitions would be held till February 26. Stating that the sports meet is being held to encourage sports activities and players, the Collector asked the youths to participate in the sports that suited their talent and qualify themselves for State and national level.

District Sports Officer Dinesh Kumar, Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu were among those who took part in the inaugural function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.