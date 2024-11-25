In view of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, Kanniyakumari Collector R. Alagumeena on Monday inaugurated the district level sports competition held for differently abled students.

The Tamil Nadu government is organising a State-level competition for differently abled individuals. As part of it, a district level competition was held in the city. The top two performers would be eligible for the State-level competition.

Various events were conducted for the differently abled persons including 100 metre and 200 metre running, long jump, short put for hearing impaired students. For visually impaired 50 metre, 100 metre running, shot put, discus throw were held. The officials said that 50 metre walking, 150 metre running and 100 metre tricycle races were held for individuals with mobility disabilities. Additionally, various competitions were held for students with special needs. Around 300 students from 25 schools participated in the event.