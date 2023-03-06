Sports and academics are equally important, says Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

March 06, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Sports is as important as academics and families must shed their fear and support their wards who aspire to become sportspersons, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development on Monday.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Lady Doak College here to felicitate its prominent sports alumnae. Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were present.

“Everyone watches sports as a family with great interest, but when someone at home wants to become a professional sportsperson, families hesitate to extend their support which must change. The fear of whether taking up sports as a profession would yield income, the uncertainty of what the future holds needs to be set aside since various arenas and opportunities have opened up over the years,” he said.

“The State has given much importance to sports and conducting the Chief Minister Trophy competition is one such measure. The Squash World Cup and Asia Cup hockey will happen soon in Chennai,” he said.

Later, he felicitated Arjuna awardee J. Jerlin Anika with a cash award of ₹1 lakh and a shield on behalf of the college administration. She won three gold medals in the Deaflympics 2022 held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

V. Revathy, who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and Rosy Meena, who bagged the bronze medal in Pole Vault in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships held in Astana, Kazakhstan in February, were also felicitated on the occasion. Their sports trainers T. Saravanan, K. Kannan and A. Regupandi respectively were also felicitated.

Additional Chief Secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Atulya Misra, Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu J. Meghanath Reddy, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Madurai (North) MLA G. Thalapathi, College’s principal Christiana Singh and others were present.