ADVERTISEMENT

Split in DMK alliance has already started emerging, says Sellur K. Raju

Published - October 09, 2024 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadres observing fast to condemn the DMK government for not fulfilling the poll promises, in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

As the alliance parties like Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have condemned the death of five people during the recent air show in Chennai, the split in the alliance has already started emerging, said AIADMK MLA and former minister Sellur K. Raju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the one-day hunger-strike organised here on Wednesday, Mr. Raju said a similar air show which was conducted by former Chief Minister Jayalalitha in 2003 which recorded a foot fall of more than 10 lakh people went peacefully with no damage to lives or properties.

“But the deaths which have happened now despite planning the event several months before shows their failure and incapability in maintaining the law and order and administration of the State,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minorities in Tamil Nadu while voting believed that DMK government would safeguard them, but the DMK has secret ties with the Union government, Mr. Raju alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shouts and vehemently opposes BJP government when in Tamil Nadu, but when he is going to New Delhi, his tone changes and completely surrenders to them,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly in New Delhi to request him not to send Enforcement Directorate to investigate their Ministers, he alleged further. “The party which criticised AIADMK’s open ties with BJP is now having ties with the same party under the table,” he claimed. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the failure of governance in the three years of DMK’s rule, he said, “When DMK was in opposition, they staged more than 25,000 protests in four years, but people should realise whether they have resolved or taken steps on even one of their demands,” Mr. Raju said  

MLA Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, speaking at the event, said the DMK government which had stopped all the important welfare measures like free laptop for students, gold for wedding, vehicle subsidy for working woman which were started by Jayalalitha should be blamed for inefficient governance.

Slamming the DMK government for trying to split the AIADMK by using former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and former MLA T.T.V. Dhinakaran, he said no dirty efforts could destroy the decades-old party. “Those who tried for split in the party are trying to reinstate themselves again into the party. But they should understand that it can never be achieved,” he said.  

MLAs R.B. Udhayakumar, V.V. Rajan Chellappa, former MLA S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, were present during the protest. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US