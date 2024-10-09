Split in DMK alliance has already started emerging, says Sellur K. Raju

As the alliance parties like Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have condemned the death of five people during the recent air show in Chennai, the split in the alliance has already started emerging, said AIADMK MLA and former minister Sellur K. Raju.

Speaking at the one-day hunger-strike organised here on Wednesday, Mr. Raju said a similar air show which was conducted by former Chief Minister Jayalalitha in 2003 which recorded a foot fall of more than 10 lakh people went peacefully with no damage to lives or properties.

“But the deaths which have happened now despite planning the event several months before shows their failure and incapability in maintaining the law and order and administration of the State,” he said.

The minorities in Tamil Nadu while voting believed that DMK government would safeguard them, but the DMK has secret ties with the Union government, Mr. Raju alleged.

“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shouts and vehemently opposes BJP government when in Tamil Nadu, but when he is going to New Delhi, his tone changes and completely surrenders to them,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly in New Delhi to request him not to send Enforcement Directorate to investigate their Ministers, he alleged further. “The party which criticised AIADMK’s open ties with BJP is now having ties with the same party under the table,” he claimed.

Speaking about the failure of governance in the three years of DMK’s rule, he said, “When DMK was in opposition, they staged more than 25,000 protests in four years, but people should realise whether they have resolved or taken steps on even one of their demands,” Mr. Raju said

MLA Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, speaking at the event, said the DMK government which had stopped all the important welfare measures like free laptop for students, gold for wedding, vehicle subsidy for working woman which were started by Jayalalitha should be blamed for inefficient governance.

Slamming the DMK government for trying to split the AIADMK by using former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and former MLA T.T.V. Dhinakaran, he said no dirty efforts could destroy the decades-old party. “Those who tried for split in the party are trying to reinstate themselves again into the party. But they should understand that it can never be achieved,” he said.

MLAs R.B. Udhayakumar, V.V. Rajan Chellappa, former MLA S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, were present during the protest.