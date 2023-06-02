HamberMenu
Spiritual fervour marks Vaikasi Visakam festival atTirupparankundram

June 02, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees carry pots of milk for performing abhishekam to Lord Subramaniya Swamy at Tirupparankundram on Friday.

Devotees carry pots of milk for performing abhishekam to Lord Subramaniya Swamy at Tirupparankundram on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram on Friday on the occasion of Vaikasi Visakam. Many of them carried pots of milk for abhishekam, kavadis and tender coconut water to fulfil their vows to the Lord. A good number of the devotees reached the temple with their tongues and other body parts pierced with spears. Annadhanam was organised at several places.

In order to ease the movement of the people on barefoot under the scorching sun, coconut coir had been spread on the road leading from the arch of the bus stand to the temple. Showers had also been installed along the path. Two Mobile toilets had been deployed. Inside the temple, large electric fans and air coolers had been placed. Drinking water was made available for the devotees.s

