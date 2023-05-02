Spiritual fervour marks celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar

May 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

With a huge pose of policemen deployed on all the four Chithirai Streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar, one of the highlights of Chithirai festival, took place with spiritual fervour here on Tuesday.

The city police had roped in several senior police officials, who had worked in Madurai city, to oversee bandobust duty.

Even on the Chithirai Streets, people could not move from one street to another as they were all barricaded. While the west entrance was reserved for VIPs, devotees with passes were allowed through the north entrance. Those who had come for free darshan were allowed through the south entrance.

“The East Chithirai Street was kept free of any devotee till the celestial wedding event got over to avoid commotion,” a police officer said.

Huge LED screens installed on the Chithirai Streets kept the crowd that could not enter the temple premises engaged with the live broadcast of the holy ritual. Women had gathered in large numbers changed their ‘thali’ as soon as the celestial wedding was conducted inside the temple.

A number of devotees distributed the yellow thread, kumkum and various eatables as prasadam to the devotees.

The devotees paid ‘moi’ outside the temple premises as part of the wedding. They were given a receipt and a gift bag that contained a sacred thread, vermilion powder and pictures of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

With an overcast sky providing a perfect setting for the large gathering, devotees did not complain about sweating.

Sheds with tin-sheet roofs were installed on the Chithirai Streets to protect the devotees from the sun and rain. Water bottles and food packets were distributed to the devotees by volunteers. Drinking water and toilet facilities, including mobile toilets, were made available.

After the presiding deities were taken from the North Aadi Street-West-Aadi Street junction to the old Tirumana mandapam on the temple premises, devotees were allowed inside the temple through the west and north entrances and were asked to exit through the south and east gates.

Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, along with two Deputy Commissioners of Police, Sai Praneeth and B.K. Arvind, supervised the bandobust arrangment.