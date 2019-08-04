Religious fervour marks Andal Temple car festival

Srivilliputtur

Thousands of devotees enthusiastically pulled the Sri Andal Temple car amidst the chants of 'Govinda.. Gopala..,' here on Sunday.

The car procession is the highlight of ‘Aadi Pooram’ festival, which marks the auspicious birth star of the presiding deity, Goddess Andal. The 12-day-long festival at the temple began with the flag hoisting on July 27.

The colourfully decorated temple car, carrying Goddess Andal and Lord Rengamannar started at 8.05 a.m. and went around the four Car streets along the temple and returned by 10.30 a.m.

Many devotees chanted Thiruppavai and sang praise to the deities as they pulled the temple car. Devotees were found on the rooftops of shops and houses to catch a glimpse of the deities. The cloudy morning gave the devotees some respite from the hot weather.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed to regulate the crowd. Mobile medical vans and Fire and Rescue Services team were continuously trailing behind the temple car. Regular announcements were made alerting the devotees to be careful with their belongings.

National Service Scheme volunteers chipped in and distributed water bottles to the devotees. They also helped in regulating the crowd. Charity organisations distributed water bottles, buttermilk and 'prasadam' for the devotees. However, empty food packets and plastic water bottles were strewn around the streets due to lack of sufficient number of dustbins.

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K. T. Rajenthra Balaji, MLAs M. Chandra Prabha (Srivilliputhur) and M.S.R Rajavarman (Sattur) also pulled the car.

Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam, temple Thakkar, K. Ravichandran, and temple Executive Officer, A. Elangovan, supervised the arrangements.