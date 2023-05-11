Spinning mills industry seek relief from TANGEDCO, writes e-mail to Stalin

May 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has to immediately intervene and give directions to the TANGEDCO which alone can save the spinning industry, said Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association president A.P. Appukutti here on Thursday.

In an e-mail sent to Mr. Stalin, the copy of which was released to the media, he said that with 821 members, who were engaged in yarn spinning and other operations in the value chains of the textile industry, the spinning industry was the biggest in the country with aplenty of activities and strength.

Even though, the State government had brought in various measures to improve the healthiness of the industries in the State, due to the war for the last 18 months between Ukraine and Russia, there is a strong demand recession seen in marketing the textile products in the rest of the World.

As a result, no export orders were received, which has left textile value chain in doldrums. Many industries worked at their bare minimum levels, to the extent of 25% to 30% capacities, to cater domestic needs alone.

Power usage falls

Due to this continuing demand recession, the usage of electricity has come down drastically. However, according to the framework of law, as found in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code 2004, even when the HT consumers did not use the power to their optimum extent and when the demand was much less than the sanctioned demand, such consumers have to however, pay the TANGEDCO a minimum of 90% of their sanctioned demand, as demand charges every month.

The present situation, the e-mail said, was similar to the COVID-19 period as many of the industries, for want of export orders for their products suffered to continue with normal production and operated meeting the domestic needs. As a result, they could not consume the electricity and reaching their demands was impossible in the current situation.

The Chief Minister alone can save them from the crisis as otherwise the industry may have to close down, which would lead to liviliehood loss for the work force. The government should invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003, to charge the HT consumers, to pay only to the extent of 20% of their sanctioned demand or up to the recorded demand alone, instead of claiming demand charges at 90% levels, Mr. Appukutti added.