‘Spineless’ AIADMK will be taught a lesson in Assembly poll: Congress

THOOTHUKUDI

26 October 2020 21:08 IST

Party launches signature campaign against Farm Acts

The ruling “spineless AIADMK”, which is dancing to the tune of BJP-led Narendra Modi government at the Centre without resisting the anti-people and anti-farmer policies, would have to face the wrath of people of Tamil Nadu, All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Dutt has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday after kick-starting the signature campaign against the recently introduced farm laws, Mr. Sanjay Dutt said the BJP government enacted the “anti-farmer laws” in Parliament without debate even as Opposition parties were clamouring against it.

In order to highlight the resistance to the Acts, the Congress was conducting the signature campaign across the country and planned to takeout ‘tractor rallies’ against them from November 1 to 10 in all districts.

“Even as the BJP’s allies are opposing these laws and a Minister resigns from the Union Cabinet, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu supports the laws as it is dancing to the tune of the BJP for obvious reasons. Even after the Narendra Modi-led government is taking several regressive anti-Tamil Nadu and anti-Tamil measures, the AIADMK is helplessly watching it silently. The smart Tamil Nadu voters, who are angrily following this ‘puppet show’, will teach a fitting lesson in the ensuing Assembly polls to the AIADMK and its ally, the BJP,” Mr. Sanjay Dutt said.

He also alleged that the BJP government had miserably failed to protect women, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes from all forms of aggressions and said the Congress would stage a nation-wide agitation against the atrocities on November 5.

Thoothukudi Town district president of Congress C.S. Muralidharan presided over the event.