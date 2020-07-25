Spike in numbers due to reconciliation of contacts who have tested positive

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said that there was a spike in the number of cases recorded in Madurai on Friday because contacts of COVID-19 positive cases were reconciled and added to the list of positive cases, here on Saturday.

At a press conference, the Minister said that the reason why 326 people tested positive was because they were testing at least 10 contacts of each positive case. He added that the number of cases were now not a point of worry in Madurai district.

“From being second after Chennai in terms of active cases, we have come down to the fourth position. Our positivity rate is now between seven and eight percent which is much better than it was before,” he said.

He added that though the number of positive cases had seen a reduction in the last week, it did not mean that the district administration was reducing the number of tests.

“We are still conducting between 3,200 to 4,000 tests a day to ensure that we understand the status of the inspection. This is purely because we have ramped up the total number of fever camps across the district,” he said.

He added that until a vaccine was administered, people must wear masks, practise physical distancing and wash hands regularly to fight the virus.