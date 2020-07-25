Spike in numbers due to reconciliation of contacts who have tested positive

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said that there was a spike in the number of cases recorded in Madurai on Friday because contacts of COVID-19 positive cases were reconciled and added to the list of positive cases, here on Saturday.
At a press conference, the Minister said that the reason why 326 people tested positive was because they were testing at least 10 contacts of each positive case. He added that the number of cases were now not a point of worry in Madurai district.
“From being second after Chennai in terms of active cases, we have come down to the fourth position. Our positivity rate is now between seven and eight percent which is much better than it was before,” he said.
He added that though the number of positive cases had seen a reduction in the last week, it did not mean that the district administration was reducing the number of tests.
“We are still conducting between 3,200 to 4,000 tests a day to ensure that we understand the status of the inspection. This is purely because we have ramped up the total number of fever camps across the district,” he said.
He added that until a vaccine was administered, people must wear masks, practise physical distancing and wash hands regularly to fight the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath