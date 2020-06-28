Spike in number of fresh cases in Madurai

In Madurai district, 284 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally to 1,995. All cases were indigenous according to a State Health bulletin.

The district was second only to Chennai in terms of the highest number of positive cases on Sunday.

The Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) recorded six deaths: five from Madurai and one from Dindigul. All patients developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia, apart from having comorbidities.

Fatalities

A 34-year-old man with diabetes from Dindigul, who was admitted to the hospital on June 20, died on June 26.

From Madurai, a 68-year-old man with diabetes, who was admitted to GRH on June 23, died on June 28. Similarly, a 55-year-old man with diabetes was admitted on June 22 and died on June 26. A 65-year-old man, who was admitted on June 26, died 45 minutes after admission. An 82-year-old man, who was admitted on June 25, died on June 27. A 71-year-old man with diabetes was admitted June 26 and died the next day.

The death toll in Madurai stood at 25. The district also had the third highest number of active cases (1,379), after Chennai (21,094) and Chengalpattu (2,326). There were 43 discharges as on Sunday.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district recorded the highest single-day jump of 61 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total to 363. Most of them were contacts of Chennai returnees. The number of imported positive cases stood at 101.

For the first time in recent days, the number of active cases admitted in various hospitals outnumbered discharged patients. While the active cases stood at 183, those discharged was 175. So far, the district has registered five deaths.

Meanwhile, Collector R. Kannan said a COVID-19 special maternity ward had been opened in Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital. The ward had eight pregnant women. “Since pregnant women are more prone to infection, they need special care, which will be provided through close monitoring.”

Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli district reported 21 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 744. A State medical bulletin showed six deaths till date. Active cases stood at 208.

An official of an insurance company in Palayamkottai tested positive. Likewise, two young doctors from a neighbourhood hospital tested positive. A life convict from Kanniyakumari district, who was serving jail term in Palayamkottai Central Prison since 2000, tested positive and died on Sunday, prison officials said.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, the number of new cases stood at 34, taking the total to 866. Officials at Government Medical College Hospital here said that all were indigenous cases. A number of locations in urban areas had been identified as containment zones. Steps had been taken to curtail the growing number of cases by imposing fines against violators who failed to wear facemasks. Forty patients were discharged after successful treatment.

Kanniyakumari

In Kanniyakumari district, about 25 villages, including Thoothur, Manakudi, Agastheeswaram and Reethapuram, were declared as prohibited areas for outsiders. Health officials said that over 70 had symptoms of COVID-19 in Thoothur alone. In a bid to contain the spread of infection, a number of stringent measures was being implemented.

Meanwhile, over 200 patients were convalescing at an isolation ward in Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital. After a doctor tested positive in a private hospital at Thuckalay, close to 70 people, who had either visited the hospital or were in-patients, were tested. After a senior citizen turned serious at the hospital, she was rushed to GH.

Tenkasi

In Tenkasi, district officials recorded 29 fresh cases. While a majority of the cases were indigenous, three persons — one each from Maldives, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab — were among those who tested positive. Instead of targeting any specific locality, the district administration had instructed all municipal commissioners and block development officers to carry out disinfectants in their jurisdiction at regular intervals.

A 77-year-old man from Sivagiri in the district, who recently gave his samples for testing, died two days ago. Though his relatives performed the last rites, health authorities informed them that the aged man tested positive. As a precautionary measure, all family members and those who attended the cremation were tracked for testing.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram district, the number of fresh cases stood at 94, taking the total positive cases to 742 on Sunday. Officials intensified screening and maintained that the numbers might be looking upwards till mid-July. Twenty-three persons were discharged from the government hospital.

After a police officer in Paramakudi station tested positive, the premises was shut and disinfected.

Theni

In Theni, 62 persons — 39 men, 21 women and two children — tested positive. They hailed from Cumbum, Andipatti, Bodinayakkanur, Chinnamanur, K Myladampurai, Periakulam, Theni Town and Uthamapalayam.

The district had been carrying out intensified sampling. With tighter restrictions, officials hoped to see the numbers falling in the coming days. Already, entry points at all check-posts, including on Kerala border, had been tightened.

Police nabbed a car driver from Thanjavur bearing a fake e-pass, which was issued to a traveller to Bengaluru, an officer at the check-post said and added that a case was registered.

Five persons were discharged from the government hospital.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, one case was reported and six persons were discharged.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, there were 11 fresh cases. All patients had both travel history and contacts with people who were ailing with symptoms of COVID-19.

The district, according to officials, had a number of returnees from other districts and States.

Hence, after cross-notification, the number of active cases remained at 168 and the number of persons discharged fell from 71 on Saturday to 62 on Sunday.