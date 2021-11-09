33,000 tonnes of urea to be supplied to T.N. in NovThoothukudi Collector visits SPIC

Out of the annual production of six lakh tonnes of urea at SPIC unit, Tamil Nadu received 60% of the total production, and in November alone the State would get 33,000 tonnes, said Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Tuesday.

The Collector visited the SPIC facility here to oversee the movement of fertiliser to different parts of Tamil Nadu and to other southern States by road and rail transport.

Speaking to reporters, he said with the northeast monsoon having set in actively, farming operations were under way. The State government had taken a series of measures, and one among them was keeping sufficient fertiliser stocks at all designated dealer points, including Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies.

With 3000 tonnes being packed through automated machines, the fertiliser bags were being moved through rail and road transports.

Rabi season

In the rabi season, Thoothukudi district witnessed 1.72 lakh hectares of crop coverage, out of which 1.60 lakh hectares raised corn, millets and other produce. The farmers along the Tamirabarani stretch raised paddy.

The district required 12,500 tonnes of urea for the rabi season, he said and for November 5,000 tonnes would be allotted, he replied to a query.

He also said that Tamil Nadu got 33,000 tonnes of urea, 8,250 tonnes of DAP, 9,610 tonnes of complex urea.

The Collector went around the facility with SPIC Director Ramakrishnan, GM Senthil Nayagam, Assistant Collector (Training) Sruthunjay Narayanan, Joint Director (Agriculture) Mohideen and others.

