Spell out measures to prevent illegal sale of PDS rice: HC

Taking a serious view of illegal transportation and sale of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to file a detailed report on measures to prevent the illegalities.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the government spent ₹33 per kg and distributed the rice to cardholders with the noble object that the needy should get enough/proper food. But the noble object was being defeated by some traders and hulling agents.

It is reported that even cardholders sold PDS rice at a lesser price to traders, who transported it to Kerala and other States.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by hulling agents from southern districts seeking anticipatory bail. The allegation against them was that they had illegally stocked and transported PDS rice.

The judge directed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to file a detailed report to the court with regard to the irregularities and illegalities and possible measures for prevention and regularisation. The case was adjourned till October 29.