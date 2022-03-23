Speeding lorry kills 22 sheep

TIRUNELVELI

Rash driving killed 22 sheep and seriously injured 15 more animals near here on Wednesday as a speeding tipper lorry ploughed through the flock even as the animals were being taken for grazing.

The police said shepherd P. Nagarajan, 45, of Nadukkallur near here was taking his sheep towards Kallur Railway Gate for grazing on Wednesday. When he was crossing Seethaparpanallur Road with the animals, a speeding sand-laden tipper lorry ploughed through the flock to crush 22 sheep on the spot while seriously injuring 15 more animals.

Even as he was crying inconsolably, lorry driver T. Swaminathan, 28, of Narasinganallur escaped from the spot after abandoning the lorry. The injured animals were taken to the veterinary clinic at Kallur for treatment.

The Suththamalli police arrested Swaminathan based on the complaint from the shepherd.