Speeding car hits motorcycle riders; two killed and two others injured in Thoothukudi

October 15, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of rash and negligent driving, a speeding car driver on Saturday night allegedly hit a two-wheeler rider and then within a few minutes hit another two-wheeler rider and stopped the vehicle here on Saturday night.

In the collision, the two riders died on the spot, while the two pillion riders were admitted in private and government medical college hospital for treatment.

Police said that the car, which was proceeding along the South Beach Road and was approaching Central Fisheries Research Institute, hit the first two-wheeler from the behind and raced away. In the collision, the bike rider identified as P Hari (26) died on the spot, while his friend Bala was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In the second incident, the car driver hit against a two-wheeler which was being driven by Vanniaraj (34) of Kamarajar Nagar, Siluvaipatti. He died on the spot and the pillion Ravi, was admitted to the hospital.

Thenbagam police rushed the injured persons to the hospital and the two bodies were sent to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The driver identified as Vijay Ganesh was detained by the police for interrogation.

