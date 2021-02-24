Speed trial on Sunday

TIRUNELVELI
Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety will conduct the speed trial on the new broad gauge line (second line) between Kovilpatti on Tirunelveli on Sunday (February 28).
An official statement said works on doubling track between Kovilpatti - Kadambur and Gangaikondan - Tirunelveli had been completed. Gangaikondan - Vanchi Maniyachi - Kadambur section got the track doubling work completed during March 2020.
Subsequently, Abhai Kumar Rai, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Region, Bengaluru, will commence inspection in the newly laid second line on Friday (February 26). The CRS will inspect Kovilpatti - Kadambur new broad gauge line on Friday and Gangaikondan - Tirunelveli new broad gauge line on Saturday by motor trolley.
The CRS will conduct speed trial between Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli on Sunday (February 28) between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and hence public in the vicinity are cautioned not to cross or approach the track during speed trial, the statement said.
