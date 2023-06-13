ADVERTISEMENT

Speed trial on Madurai-Bodi section today

June 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A speed trial would be held on Madurai-Bodinayakkanur section on Wednesday in order to increase the sectional speed to 100 kmph. A special train attached with Oscillation Monitoring System would be run on the section between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., a statement said.

Besides, as part of commencement of train operations in the section, engine movements/ departmental vehicle movements also will be there. In this context, members of public are requested not to cross the tracks and be cautious while moving in the vicinity of railway lines.

The OMS special run will also be held between Madurai and Virudhunagar from 1.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and from Virudhunagar to Madurai from 2.30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CONNECT WITH US