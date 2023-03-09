ADVERTISEMENT

Speed trial in Tirunelveli – Tenkasi section conducted

March 09, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Speed trial in the 64-km-long Tirunelveli – Tenkasi railway section was conducted on Thursday, in which the inspection train was operated at 121 km per hour.

Tirunelveli – Tenkasi and Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur sections have been electrified and tracks strengthened to operate trains at higher speed from the existing speed of 70 km per hour. Even though Tirunelveli – Tenkasi section was upgraded into broad gauge in 2012 itself, the trains were operated up to the speed of only 70 km in this section.

Since this section is one of the routes connecting Tamil Nadu with Kerala, Southern Railway recently announced that the speed of the trains would be increased in this section.

The inspection train that left Tirunelveli junction at 9.20 a.m. reached Tenkasi at 10.15 a.m. After leaving Tenkasi railway station at 10.45 a.m., the train, which was operated at the usual speed, reached Tirunelveli junction at 12 noon.

“The trial report will be submitted to the Southern Railway to take a final decision on increasing the speed of the trains,” sources here said.

CONNECT WITH US