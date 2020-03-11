Speed trial done on new second track

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, K.A. Manoharan, crossed the 16 km distance from Vaanchi Maniyaachi to Thattapaarai in 11 minutes on Wednesday.

11 March 2020 18:20 IST

It was successfully conducted between Vaanchi Maniyaachi and Thattapaarai

TIRUNELVELI

The much-awaited speed trial between Vaanchi Maniyaachi and Thattapaarai on the newly laid second track was successfully conducted on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, K.A. Manoharan, who crossed the 16 km distance from Vaanchi Maniyaachi to Thattapaarai in 11 minutes on Wednesday afternoon as the train was operated at 120 km per hour, expressed satisfaction over the manner in which the track has been laid. The train that left Vaanchi Maniyaachi at 4.39 p.m. entered Thattapaarai station at 4.50 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the Southern Railway has planned to complete the track doubling work between Madurai – Vaanchi Maniyaachi – Thoothukudi and Vaanchi Maniyaachi - Kanniyakumari in the first quarter of 2022, operation of additional trains from the southern destinations like Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi to Chennai will become a reality.

As track doubling is going on between Madurai – Vaanchi Maniyachi – Thoothukudi for about 160 km, work has been completed for about 35 km between Kadambur and Thattappaarai near Thoothukudi via Vaanchi Maniyaachi and is ready for commissioning. Hence, Mr. Manoharan, travelling in a trolley, inspected the second track on Tuesday.

Following the report to be submitted by him after the trial run, the final decision on using this track for traffic will be taken.

Speaking to reporters after the trial run, Mr. Manoharan said he and his team of officials had taken a lot of readings during the inspection of Vaanchi Maniyachi – Kadambur, Vaanchi Maniyachi – Gangaikondan and Vaanchi Maniyachi - Thattapaarai tracks.

After analysing the readings, the report would be submitted for the mandatory final authorisation after which the track would be opened for traffic.

He said that the ongoing track doubling work between Madurai and the southern destinations would be ready for traffic by 2022.