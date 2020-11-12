Speed trial conducted

Railway Principal Safety Commissioner for Southern Region Abhai Kumar Rai inspects Gangaikondan railway station on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

12 November 2020 20:17 IST

Speed trial was conducted on Kadambur-Gangaikondan section on Thursday noon as track doubling work in this section, which forms part of Madurai – Kanniyakumari doubling project, has been completed.

Track inspection on trolley was conducted on this stretch in March. Subsequently, permission was granted to operate trains at 60 km speed. Since the speed of the trains to be operated on this track is to be increased to 100 km, Railway Principal Safety Commissioner for Southern Region Abhai Kumar Rai conducted the speed trial.

Accompanied by Railway Divisional Manager V.R. Lenin and Project Manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Kamalakar Reddy, he also inspected the Gangaikondan railway station.