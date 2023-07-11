Speed trial conducted on double track

July 11, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Commissioner of Railway Safety Anant Madhukar Choudhary conducted the statutory inspection of the double track between Meelavittaan and Thoothukudi railway stations and the speed trial on this track on Tuesday evening.

After being started in 2017, the electrification work and track doubling between Madurai and Thoothukudi for 158.81 Km has been completed in phases on an outlay of ₹1,890.66 crore. As the last leg of the work between Meelavittaan and Thoothukudi has been now completed for 7.67 Km, Mr. Anant, who arrived at Meelavittaan at 9 a.m. by an inspection special from Madurai, completed the motor trolley inspection of the double track by 1 p.m. After returning to Thattappaarai station by road, the CRS conducted the speed trial with AC loco between Meelavittaan and Thoothukudi.

After starting from Thattappaarai railway station at 6.21 p.m., the speed trial special with four coaches covered eight km to reach Thoothukudi at 6.47 p.m.

Though it had been originally planned to conduct the speed trial between 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m., unexpected technical glitches in signal and power supply delayed the speed trial for a while.

