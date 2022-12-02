Speed trial between Theni and Bodi conducted successfully; 15 kms covered in 9 minutes, 20 seconds, say officials after inspection

December 02, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THENI

The over a decade long conversion of metre gauge into broad gauge section between Madurai and Bodinayakkanur has been successfully completed after the last leg of speed trial on the Theni-Bodi conversion was conducted on Friday.

Loco pilot Muthukrishnan and assistant loco pilot Ayyanar completed the 15 kilometre stretch in nine minutes and 20 seconds at 120 kmph speed, at 10 a.m. from Bodi to Theni, officials said.

In view of the speed trial being held on the stretch, elaborate security arrangements were made by the railway police and Theni district police. With the help of mobile public address system, they cautioned the motorists and general public to stay away from the track during the trial period.

A large number of commuters showered flowers on the special train and garlanded the loco pilot and other senior officials from the Southern Railway. The last train, which departed from Bodi was 12 years ago and the public were overwhelmed to see the train chugging again in their town.

The Madurai-Theni-Madurai BG train has been operational and with the successful trial of the last leg of Theni and Bodi being completed, the passengers would be happy to travel from Bodi to different destinations at a faster pace.