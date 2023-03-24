March 24, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The speed trial tests were conducted between Melapalayam and Nanguneri by experts led by Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) Anand Madhukur Chaudry on Saturday.

The doubling works between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil measuring 74 km is under way in full swing. With the works having completed between Melapalayam and Nanguneri, the speed trial was conducted, a mandatory procedure in the railways in the presence of the CRS and his team. A team of officers from Thiruvananthapuram division was also present during the tests.

Apart from testing the stability and the fitness and among other components, the experts examined the safety aspects during the inspection held at the Melapalayam station, railway officials said and added that after the trolley test was done, a speed trial between the two points were carried out at 110 km speed.