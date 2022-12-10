Speed of trains to be increased on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur sector

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

There is some good news for railway passengers. The Southern Railway has finished conducting speed trials on the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur sector and the speed limit on the 61-km stretch will be increased. According to officials, seven trains from Chennai, Palakkad, Vanchi Maniyachi and Tirunelveli are operated on this stretch. Speed trials were conducted and recently a final inspection was also held. The railways would soon make an announcement on the increase in speed in this sector. With the increase in speed , the travel time will be considerably reduced.

