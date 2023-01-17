Spectator gored to death in Siravayal manjuvirattu

January 17, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A 52-year-old man, S. Boominathan of Sukkampatti Madurai district, was gored to death by a bull at the manjuvirattu event held at Siravayal near Tirupattur on Tuesday.

According to officials, Boominathan had come to watch the manjuvirattu held on a sprawling ground. The man, who was injured at around 12 noon, succumbed to injuries at around 2 p.m.

After it was formally flagged off by Minister for Cooperative Minister K.R. Periakaruppan, in the presence of Collector P. Madhusudhanan Reddy, the event was held in a regulated manner inside the arena where the bulls were let through the ‘vadivasal’.

While 197 bulls were released through the vadivasal, hundreds of other bulls were released on the ground by the owners, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram) M. Durai said.

One of the most dangerous bull-taming events, Siravayal manjuvirattu saw 120 persons — six tamers and 114 spectators — suffering injuries as it became a free-for-all.

While all the injured were treated at the medical camp held at the venue, 29 of them were referred to Karaikudi Government Hospital and Sivaganga Medical College Hospital, said Revenue Divisional Officer (Devakottai) S. Paldurai.