Spectator gored to death in manjuvirattu held in Sivaganga district; 70 injured

April 25, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old man identified as Vellaichami of Madaikaranpatti in Sivaganga district was gored to death, when he was watching a ‘manjuvirattu’ held in Kandramanickam near Tirupathur on Thursday.

Police said that the ‘manjuvirattu’ was being held as a part of the chitirai festival organised by the Manicka Nachiamman Temple.

Around 250 bulls had registered and 50 tamers participated from Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Dindigul districts. It is said that some 500 bulls were also moving in the arena around the time of ‘manjuvirattu’ and one bull hit a spectator, Vellaichami. He was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way.

As many as 70 spectators were injured and according to the doctors, a 13-year-old boy was serious at the time of admission. While the doctors referred 21 people to Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital, others were also being treated at Tirupathur GH. Tirukoshtiyur police are investigating.

