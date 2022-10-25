Spectacle in the sky enthrals Madurai residents

People view the partial solar eclipse using solar filter cardboard glasses near Thirumalairayar Padithurai in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A number of enthusiastic children and adults witnessed the partial solar eclipse on a bridge near Thirumalai Rayar Padithurai here on Tuesday evening.

They shared the solar filter cardboard glasses, distributed by volunteers at the event organised by Tamil Nadu Science Forum, among themselves to witness the celestial event that occurred between 5.14 p.m. and 5.44 p.m. in India.

A first-time watcher of the event, T.K. Tarun (7) of Sellur, said it was a different experience to see the “sun burning like an orange, which I thought was yellow, and with a small bite scooped out.”

His cousin S. Pechiyamma, 11, said she looked forward to witnessing the eclipse for the second time, while C. Chellapandi of Indra Nagar said it was exciting to be able to look at the sun like a “moon.” A few were helped to get a glimpse of the eclipse through a telescope.

The cloudy sky, however, played spoilsport by cutting short the viewing time by several minutes. “If it was a clear sky, balls affixed to mirrors would have been able to project the image of the eclipse for everyone to see without any instruments,” said Mo. Pandiarajan, State organiser of the Forum, adding this was a great way of taking science to children in an engaging way.

P. Sivaraman, its treasurer, helped people unlearn superstitions surrounding the concept of eclipse and learn the science behind it. P. Chinnammal, 87, was the oldest among the viewers.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple remained closed between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. In a release, Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of the temple A. Arunachalam said ‘Grahana kala abhishekam’ would be performed at 5.51 p.m., followed by regular pujas and darshans for devotees.

The procedure was followed in 21 temples in Madurai district, including Mariamman Temple and Bhairavar Temple in Teppakulam and Deivanayaga Perumal Temple in Sivaganga district.