Spectacle in the sky draws an eager crowd

A large number of people gathered at Thirumalairayar Padithurai off the Vaigai here on Monday evening to witness the Great Conjunction, a rare celestial event where Jupiter and Saturn appear to merge.
The Madurai branch of Tamil Nadu Science Forum had made arrangements for the public to witness the rare celestial event through three telescopes. TNSF district president M. Rajesh said this would be the closest for the two planets after it happened in 1623. Although the planets would appear close together, they would be about 600 million kilometres apart. The next time the two planets would appear this close in the sky will be in 2080, he added.
The crowd gradually swelled at Thirumalairayar Padithurai to witness the conjunction. Many science enthusiasts and students downloaded several applications on their smartphones to view the accurate location of the conjunction.
G. Kannan, a resident of Sellur, who had come with his family, said that his children were thrilled to watch the celestial event. “Witnessing the conjunction will kindle an interest towards science among the children,” he said.
