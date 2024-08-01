Specially designed enriched uranium fuel production for Kudankulam’s reactors 3, 4 begins

TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom, which is constructing 4 X 1,000 MWe VVER nuclear reactors at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site even as 2 reactors with similar capacity are generating power, has started the production of the specially designed nuclear fuel for Units 3 and 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nuclear fuel supply contract for reactors 3 and 4 of KKNPP embraces the entire lifetime of the power units from the first loading of the fuel into the reactor cores.

During the operation of the power units 1 and 2 of the first stage of Kudankulam NPP, Russian and Indian specialists have accomplished a large amount of work to improve the efficiency of the reactors by designing advanced nuclear fuel with extended fuel cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2022, KKNPP has been supplied with nuclear fuel of improved design TVS-2M. This specially designed new fuel ensures more reliable and cost-efficient operation of reactors due to its rigid skeleton, new-generation anti-debris filter and higher uranium mass. Its introduction also has increased the ‘fuel cycle’ of the reactors from 12 to 18 months i.e. the duration of continuous operation of the reactors before shutdown for unloading irradiated fuel and loading fresh fuel has increased from 12 months to 18 months, thanks to the new fuel.

Operation in longer fuel cycles also improves the economic efficiency of nuclear power projects or generation of more power for longer duration of 18 months instead of 12 months. Hence, production of this specially designed fuel for reactors 3 and 4 of KKNPP has commenced in the production facility in Russia, an official statement said.

TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom, the Fuel division of the State Corporation Rosatom, includes enterprises for the manufacture of nuclear fuel, conversion and enrichment of uranium, production of gas centrifuges, as well as research and design organizations. Being the only exclusive nuclear fuel supplier for Russian nuclear power plants, TVEL provides fuel to a total of more than 70 nuclear reactors in 15 countries, research reactors in nine countries, as well as transport reactors of the Russian nuclear fleet. Every sixth power reactor in the world is powered by TVEL fuel.

Rosatom’s fuel division is the world’s largest producer of enriched uranium, as well as the leader of the global market for stable isotopes. The Fuel Division is actively developing new businesses in the field of chemistry, metallurgy, energy storage technologies, 3D printing, digital products, as well as decommissioning of nuclear facilities, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.